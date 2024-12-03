ExxonMobil in Talks for Developing Guyana's Shallow-Water Block S8

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, along with partners Hess Corporation and CNOOC Limited, continues to negotiate with the government of Guyana over the terms for developing the shallow-water offshore block S8, per a Reuters report. This followed XOM’s successful bid in a late 2022 auction led by president Irfaan Ali’s administration.

According to the report, an ExxonMobil spokesperson confirmed the ongoing talks via email but did not disclose specific plans for the block, for example whether it would be used for carbon capture and storage (CCS) or traditional oil and gas exploration.

Last month, Guyana’s vice president Bharrat Jagdeo stated that ExxonMobil's consortium withdrew from the auction after a proposed carbon sequestration project failed to gain government support. However, Jagdeo clarified on Thursday that ExxonMobil has since reiterated its interest in the block, hinting at a misunderstanding that might have occurred.

The S8 block is part of a broader push by Guyana to develop its oil and gas resources. The government offered 14 blocks in its latest auction. Eight of these blocks received bids from prominent energy firms, including Petronas, TotalEnergies and CNOOC. Jagdeo expressed optimism about finalizing agreements with other bidders, particularly TotalEnergies, in the near future.

The shallow-water block represents a key opportunity for ExxonMobil and its partners to expand their footprint in Guyana, a rapidly growing oil-producing nation. As the consortium’s talks with the Guyanese government progress, it remains to be seen whether the focus will shift toward CCS projects or remain rooted in traditional hydrocarbon exploration.

ExxonMobil's engagement in the shallow-water block aligns with its broader strategy of leveraging global opportunities for growth. Any favorable outcome from these discussions could strengthen its exploration and production portfolio, benefiting long-term shareholders. However, uncertainties surrounding project specifics and potential government negotiations remain.

