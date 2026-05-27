ExxonMobil Seeks Guyana EPA Clearance for Ninth Stabroek Development

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, a multinational energy giant, has filed an application with Guyana's Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) for authorization to proceed with the development of the Haimara discovery in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana. This would be the ninth discovery to be developed by the ExxonMobil-led consortium. XOM is the operator of the Stabroek Block and the largest stakeholder, with a 45% stake.

The scope of the project covers well drilling and completion, as well as the installation of subsea equipment and flowlines for transporting hydrocarbons. Additionally, the project would involve the commissioning of a new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

However, the EPA has stated that the project will require a full Environmental Impact Assessment to evaluate the environmental risks associated with it, before arriving at a decision. The regulatory body has highlighted that the project’s timeframe and scale may have lasting environmental and socioeconomic impacts. Offshore exploration activities typically involve significant risks and can potentially have extreme impacts on the ecosystem and coastal communities.

The Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, is one of ExxonMobil’s advantaged assets, with low production costs and lower emissions. The Guyana deepwater development is expected to be one of the most successful developments to date and is crucial to XOM’s long-term production growth and cash flows. The company is consistently working to increase production from the Stabroek Block through new discoveries and FPSO additions.

XOM’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

XOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Valero Energy VLO, Cenovus Energy CVE and W&T Offshore WTI. While Valero and Cenovus each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), W&T Offshore carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Valero Energy VLO is a leading refining player with a robust network of 14 refineries located across the United States, Canada and Peru. The company has a combined high-complexity throughput capacity of 3 million barrels per day, which distinguishes it from other independent refiners. Valero’s refineries have a combined Nelson Complexity Index of 11.5, which implies that they can process a wide variety of feedstock, convert it into higher-value products and shift product yields according to market conditions.

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE is a Canadian integrated energy company with operations spanning the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. The company is involved in exploration and production from its low-cost oil sands and heavy oil assets in Canada. The strategic MEG Energy acquisition is expected to boost Cenovus Energy's production levels in 2026.

W&T Offshore WTI benefits from its prolific Gulf of America assets, which offer low decline rates, strong permeability and significant untapped reserves. The company’s recent acquisition of six shallow-water fields in the Gulf of America boosts its future production prospects, which is expected to enhance its revenues.

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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