ExxonMobil & Partners Plan to Begin Deepwater Drilling Offshore Greece

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Energean plc and Helleniq Energy intend to sign an agreement with Stena Drilling to pursue exploration activities offshore Greece, per a Reuters report. The exploratory drilling will be conducted in an offshore block in western Greece and is set to begin in February 2027, according to the country’s energy ministry. This agreement follows an earlier deal announced by the consortium to explore natural gas in Block 2 in the Ionian Sea.

Stena Drilling plans to use an advanced, high-performance vessel that has the capacity to operate in ultradeep waters and has a drilling depth of up to 35,000 feet. This vessel will enable the exploration of oil and gas reserves that were previously considered difficult to access, according to an energy ministry official. Greece produces small amounts of oil and gas and mainly relies on energy imports for domestic consumption. The exploratory drilling campaign conducted by the consortium, involving the energy giant XOM, will bolster Greece’s energy supplies and help reduce its dependence on energy imports.

XOM’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

XOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Equinor ASA EQNR, Archrock Inc. AROC and Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY. While Equinor sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Archrock and Subsea7 carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Equinor ASA is one of the leading integrated energy companies globally and a major supplier of natural gas in Europe. The recent conflict between the United States and Iran has resulted in a spike in gas prices and disrupted LNG supply, following damage to critical infrastructure in Qatar, tightening global LNG supply. This is expected to boost demand for Equinor’s gas exports to Europe, positioning the company to benefit from heightened prices. The company’s expansion in the renewable energy space positions it for long-term growth as more countries transition toward cleaner energy solutions to meet their climate goals.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Subsea7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a leading player in the global offshore energy industry, providing engineering, construction and related services at offshore oil and gas fields. The long-term outlook for energy demand remains positive, and Subsea7’s focus on cost-efficient deepwater projects strengthens the position of its subsea business.

5 Stocks Set to Double

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.