ExxonMobil Integrates 4D Seismic Tech for Faster Oil Discovery

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is advancing its oil and gas exploration capabilities by integrating cutting-edge 4D seismic technology with its latest high-performance computing (HPC) system, Discovery 6. The move is expected to significantly reduce seismic processing times and enhance subsurface imaging, helping the energy giant optimize resource recovery.

XOM Integrates 4D Seismic With Discovery 6 Supercomputer

ExxonMobil, a pioneer in seismic imaging for nearly five decades, is now leveraging 4D seismic technology along with its next-generation Discovery 6 supercomputer. This system, built in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and accelerated by NVIDIA, is designed to deliver up to four times the computational power of its predecessor, Discovery 5.

By utilizing 4D seismic imaging, ExxonMobil can now create high-resolution time-lapse models of underground reservoirs, allowing for more accurate predictions of oil and gas movements. The company anticipates that this will improve well placement, enhance reservoir management and ultimately lead to greater resource recovery at lower costs.

XOM Targets Faster Seismic Processing for Efficient Drilling

One of the most significant advantages of this technology integration is the reduction of seismic data processing time. Traditionally, processing 4D seismic data has taken months, but with Discovery 6, ExxonMobil expects to cut this timeline down to weeks. The firm’s elastic full wavefield inversion (eFWI) technology refines subsurface imaging by rapidly generating detailed views of rock and fluid properties.

The company estimates that these advancements could unlock more than $1 billion in potential value from its first six floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units in Guyana’s Stabroek Block. This aligns with ExxonMobil’s broader goal of increasing efficiency while maintaining capital discipline.

XOM's Discovery 6 to Set a New Benchmark in Supercomputing

Discovery 6 will be equipped with HPE Cray Supercomputing EX4000 technology, featuring 4,032 NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips and HPE Slingshot interconnect. Scheduled for installation in the first half of 2025, the system will also employ energy-efficient direct liquid cooling to optimize performance.

ExxonMobil highlights that Discovery 6 represents a major leap in computational capabilities, following Discovery 5’s recognition as the 16th fastest supercomputer globally in 2022. The company sees this investment as a crucial step in its strategy to integrate advanced seismic processing across its global operations.

As ExxonMobil continues to refine its exploration and production strategies, the adoption of 4D seismic imaging and HPC technology reaffirms its commitment to technological innovation in the energy sector.

