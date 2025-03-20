ExxonMobil Challenges Colonial Pipeline's Fuel Shipping Plan

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has formally challenged Colonial Pipeline’s proposed overhaul of its fuel shipping terms, arguing that the changes could disrupt supply chains and increase costs for shippers and consumers. The oil major has filed a protest with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”), becoming the first company to do so.

XOM Says Colonial’s Plan Disrupts Supply Chain

Colonial Pipeline, which spans 5,500 miles from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the East Coast, recently sought FERC approval to eliminate simultaneous shipments of different gasoline grades and reduce the overall number of grades transported. The company claims these modifications will increase fuel shipments and improve efficiency.

However, ExxonMobil contends that the proposed changes would negatively impact the gasoline supply chain by removing a grade it supplies and raising costs to meet new fuel specifications. The company also criticized Colonial’s plan to blend fuel and supply cheaper grades at destination markets while restricting shippers to more expensive grades.

Colonial Stands by Proposal Despite XOM Opposition

Colonial maintains that the changes would optimize its system, enhance fuel availability and minimize operational slowdowns. The company insists that pump prices are primarily driven by supply and demand and that any price fluctuations resulting from the revisions would be minimal and temporary.

The pipeline operator plans to submit its response to FERC regarding ExxonMobil’s protest on Monday. The outcome of this regulatory dispute could significantly impact fuel transportation dynamics along the critical Gulf Coast-to-East Coast corridor.

XOM's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

