ExxonMobil Begins Installing Fourth FPSO to Tap Guyana's Reserves

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is moving closer to expanding its oil output in Guyana, as its fourth floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, One Guyana, begins the installation process offshore. This initiative, confirmed by Guyana’s maritime authority earlier this week, marks a significant step toward the rapid development of the country’s prolific Stabroek Block.

Built by SBM Offshore, the One Guyana FPSO has a production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. It departed Singapore in mid-February and reached Guyanese waters this week. Once operational, the vessel is expected to help push the consortium’s total production capacity to around 940,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025.

The FPSO will support the development of ExxonMobil's Yellowtail and Redtail fields, both located within the giant Stabroek Block. With over 11 billion barrels of recoverable resources discovered, the block has become one of the most significant offshore oil finds in recent history.

After recent upgrades, the company produced an average of 616,000 barrels per day from its three operational FPSOs in 2024. The addition of One Guyana marks a significant step toward boosting that number.

ExxonMobil confirmed the vessel's arrival in a recent statement, noting that production from the Yellowtail project is expected to commence later this year, once installation and well work are complete. According to shipping data, One Guyana is currently positioned near Exxon’s three active FPSOs in Guyanese waters.

With two more FPSOs scheduled to arrive over the next two years, ExxonMobil is signaling continued confidence in Guyana's role as a key pillar of its upstream growth strategy. The rapid deployment of infrastructure and consistent production ramp-ups suggest that the South American nation is poised to become a major player in global oil markets, with ExxonMobil at the helm.Top of Form

