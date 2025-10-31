ExxonMobil Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Boosts Dividend Again

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.88 (excluding identified items), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s $1.92.

Total quarterly revenues of $85.3 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.8 billion. The top line also declined from the year-ago figure of $90.02 billion.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings resulted from higher oil equivalent production volumes and higher natural gas prices. The positives were partially offset by lower crude oil price realizations.

Dividend Hike

ExxonMobil increased its quarterly dividend to $1.03 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, marking the 43rd consecutive year of annual dividend-per-share increases. This represents a 4% increase from the dividend of 99 cents per share paid out in the third quarter of 2025.

Operational Performance

Upstream

The segment reported quarterly earnings (excluding identified items) of $5.68 billion, down from $6.16 billion in the year-ago quarter. The figure is slightly above our estimate of $5.36 billion. The decline was primarily led by lower crude oil price realizations, partially offset by higher production.

Operations in the United States recorded a profit of $1.23 billion, lower than $1.69 billion in the September-end quarter of 2024 and below our estimate of $1.27 billion. The company reported a profit of $4.45 billion from non-U.S. operations compared with $4.47 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Production: ExxonMobil’s production averaged 4,769 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), higher than 4,582 MBoe/d a year ago. The figure missed our estimate of 4,846.1 MBoe/d.

Liquids production increased to 3,380 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) from 3,187 MBbls/d in the prior-year quarter. The figure missed our estimate of 3,402.6 MBbls/d. The increase can be attributed to higher production from the United States and Canada/Other Americas.

Also, the Yellowtail project began operations earlier than planned in the third quarter. It is the biggest development in Guyana so far and has greatly increased the country’s total production capacity.

Natural gas production totaled 8,334 million cubic feet per day (Mmcf/d), marginally down from 8,369 Mmcf/d a year ago. The figure also missed our estimate of 8,660.6 Mmcf/d.

Price Realization: In the United States, ExxonMobil recorded crude price realization of $63.56 per barrel, down from the year-ago figure of $72.94. The figure also missed our estimate of $64.07. Crude price realization for non-U.S. operations decreased to $62.58 per barrel from $73.07 in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $62.01 per barrel.

Natural gas price in the United States was $2.36 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), higher than the year-ago level of $1.16. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $2.83 per Mcf. However, in the non-U.S. section, the metric declined to $9.62 per Mcf from $10.13. The figure missed our estimate of $10.56 per Mcf.

Energy Products

The segment recorded a profit (excluding identified items) of $1,840 million, up from $1,309 million a year ago. The reported figure also surpassed our estimate of $972 million. The increase was driven by improved industry refining margins resulting from supply disruptions, along with increased volumes due to record refinery throughput and the expansion of advantaged projects. However, these gains were partly offset by unfavorable foreign exchange movements and tax effects.

Chemical Products

This unit of ExxonMobil recorded a profit of $515 million (excluding identified items), lower than $893 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure is above our estimate of $433.2 million. The segment was impacted by an unfavorable regional volume mix.

Specialty Products

This unit recorded a profit of $740 million (excluding identified items), down from $794 million in the year-ago quarter. Our projection for the same was pegged at $749.5 million. The segment was impacted by reduced margins and lower seasonal volumes, though this was partly mitigated by decreased expenses and favorable foreign exchange effects.

Financials

ExxonMobil generated a cash flow of $14.79 billion from operations and asset divestments. The company’s capital and exploration spending amounted to $8.6 billion.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $13.81 billion, and long-term debt totaled $32.82 billion.

Guidance

For 2025, the company’s cash capital expenditures are projected to come in slightly below the lower end of the $27-$29 billion guidance, excluding acquisition costs.

The company expects Permian Basin production to average 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Moebd), contributing to total upstream production of 4.7 Moebd.

