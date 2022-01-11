Markets
XOM

ExxonMobil Acquires 49.9% Stake In Biojet AS - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ExxonMobil (XOM) said the company is acquiring a 49.9% stake in Biojet AS, a Norwegian biofuels company. Biojet plans to develop up to five facilities to produce the biofuels and biofuel components. The agreement enables ExxonMobil to purchase as much as 3 million barrels of the products per year. ExxonMobil noted that Biojet AS's biofuels can be used for passenger vehicles and heavy trucks.

"The agreement with Biojet AS advances ExxonMobil's efforts to provide lower-emissions products for the transportation sector," said Ian Carr, president of ExxonMobil Fuels and Lubricants Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular