ExxonMobil to Acquire 40% Stake in Enterprise's Bahia Pipeline Project

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, the integrated energy major, has entered into an agreement with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to acquire a 40% joint interest in the Bahia natural gas liquids (NGLs) pipeline. The pipeline, currently in the commissioning phase, is expected to begin commercial services shortly after the commissioning phase.

Under the terms of the agreement, ExxonMobil will contribute its proportional share of the pipeline project’s construction costs, totaling $650 million. The Bahia NGL pipeline, spanning 550 miles, will transport NGLs from the Midland and Delaware basins to EPD’s Mont Belvieu fractionation facility in Texas. Initially, the pipeline is expected to have a transportation capacity of 600,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) of NGLs. The transaction is expected to be concluded by early 2026.

Planned Expansion of the Bahia Pipeline

Enterprise and ExxonMobil intend to expand the transportation capacity of the Bahia pipeline to 1 million bbl/d after closing the deal. This expansion includes boosting pumping capacity along the line and constructing an extension from the main Bahia pipeline to ExxonMobil’s Cowboy natural gas processing plant in Eddy County, NM. This 92-mile extension shall also connect several processing facilities in the Delaware Basin owned by Enterprise. The expansion project is expected to be concluded in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Rising Permian NGL Output Drives Midstream Investment

Enterprise expects the natural gas and NGL mix from the Permian Basin to grow in the upcoming years. As such, the Bahia pipeline will play a crucial role in transporting the NGL production from the Permian to the fractionation complex in Mont Belvieu. According to an Enterprise spokesperson, the NGL production in the Permian is anticipated to rise more than 30% between 2024 and 2030. The expansion of the Bahia pipeline is expected to provide incremental transportation and processing capacity for the growing NGL volumes, allowing both XOM and EPD to benefit from the same.

XOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

