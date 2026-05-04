Exxon (XOM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported revenue of $85.14 billion, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.49 billion, representing a surprise of +4.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Oil-equivalent production per day : 4,594.00 KBOE/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,627.03 KBOE/D.

: 4,594.00 KBOE/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,627.03 KBOE/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe : 313.00 Mcf/D compared to the 277.44 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 313.00 Mcf/D compared to the 277.44 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa : 114.00 Mcf/D compared to the 112.51 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 114.00 Mcf/D compared to the 112.51 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia : 2,500.00 Mcf/D versus 3,017.73 Mcf/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,500.00 Mcf/D versus 3,017.73 Mcf/D estimated by two analysts on average. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Australia / Oceania : 1,236.00 Mcf/D compared to the 1,257.69 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,236.00 Mcf/D compared to the 1,257.69 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Total International (excl. U.S) : 4,190.00 Mcf/D compared to the 4,685.71 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,190.00 Mcf/D compared to the 4,685.71 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Total International (excl. U.S) : 1711 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1709.7 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1711 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1709.7 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Refinery throughput per day - Total International (excl. U.S) : 1699 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1916.87 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1699 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1916.87 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Energy Products sales per day - Non-U.S. : 2416 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2480.36 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2416 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2480.36 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Specialty Products sales- United States : 536.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 508.17 KTon.

: 536.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 508.17 KTon. Revenues- Other income : $608 million compared to the $509.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.5% year over year.

: $608 million compared to the $509.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.5% year over year. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue: $83.16 billion compared to the $83.41 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Exxon here>>>

Shares of Exxon have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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