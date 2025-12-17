Exxon vs. Chevron - Which Oil Giant Is a Buy for 2026?

ExxonMobil XOM and Chevron CVX remain two of the most influential integrated oil majors, but 2025 has been a mixed year for both stocks. Year to date, ExxonMobil shares are up about 6.6% while Chevron has gained roughly 1.4%, with both trailing the S&P 500’s strong ascent and the broader oil/energy sector’s gain of nearly 8%.

YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As investors look ahead to 2026, the key question is not scale or brand strength — but which company is better positioned to deliver resilient earnings and shareholder returns in a softer commodity environment.

ExxonMobil: Scale, Advantaged Assets, and Long-Term Optionality

ExxonMobil’s investment case continues to rest on its portfolio of advantaged, low-cost assets and its ability to fund growth without increasing capital intensity. Earlier this month, XOM raised its 2030 corporate plan, targeting $25 billion in earnings growth and $35 billion in cash flow growth versus the 2024 levels — without raising capital spending.



Production from advantaged assets such as Guyana, the Permian Basin and LNG is expected to make up about 65% of total volumes by 2030, helping keep costs low and margins stronger.



Operationally, ExxonMobil continues to execute well. In the third quarter, earnings per share of $1.88 exceeded expectations despite weaker oil and gas prices, helped by rising upstream volumes and higher refinery throughput.



Guyana remains a standout, with production growing faster than expected and a long pipeline of future projects, while gains in Permian efficiency and in-house technology add upside when prices improve.



That said, ExxonMobil’s near-term challenges are clear. Revenues declined more than 5% year over year in Q3 as Brent and WTI hovered near multi-month lows, underscoring sensitivity to prolonged pricing weakness.



Valuation also limits XOM’s upside. The Spring, TX-based energy behemoth trades around 16X forward earnings — reasonable, but at a premium to peers — and its dividend yield of roughly 3.6% is less compelling for income-focused investors compared with some competitors.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

To conclude, in a flat oil market, ExxonMobil’s gains through 2026 are likely to be gradual rather than sharp.

Chevron: Capital Discipline and Cash Flow Resilience

Chevron’s strategy is more explicitly centered on capital discipline and cash flow durability. Management has guided 2026 capital expenditures at $18-$19 billion, toward the low end of its long-term range, signaling a strong commitment to returns over volume growth.



This disciplined approach allows Chevron to sustain dividends and selective buybacks even in a weaker price environment.



Financially, Chevron demonstrated resilience in the last reported quarter, posting adjusted EPS of $1.85 — beating consensus — despite a modest year-over-year revenue decline.



Structural cost savings, strong upstream reliability, and improved refining margins helped offset commodity headwinds. The company’s upstream breakeven remains below $50 per barrel, reinforcing its ability to remain cash-flow positive across cycles, a key advantage heading into 2026.

Image Source: Chevron Corporation

Chevron is also positioning itself for longer-term growth beyond traditional oil cycles. Its global natural gas footprint continues to expand, with investments in Australia’s Gorgon LNG, Israel’s Leviathan field, and Eastern Mediterranean gas projects.



Notably, Chevron is exploring opportunities linked to AI-driven power demand, including natural gas-based power solutions, which could support structurally higher gas demand over the next decade.



The main drawback is valuation. Chevron trades at a higher forward P/E — near 20X — reflecting confidence in its cash flow stability, but leaving less margin for error if oil prices remain subdued.



Additionally, Chevron’s more limited downstream footprint compared with ExxonMobil reduces its ability to offset upstream volatility during commodity downturns.

Bottom Line for 2026 Investors

Both ExxonMobil and Chevron enter 2026 with strong balance sheets, disciplined capital allocation, and clear strategic direction. ExxonMobil offers unmatched scale, advantaged assets, and long-duration growth optionality — particularly in Guyana and LNG — but near-term upside is constrained by valuation and oil price sensitivity. Chevron, meanwhile, stands out for its tighter capital discipline, lower breakeven structure, and stronger focus on cash flow resilience and shareholder returns through the cycle.



Both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), meaning neither qualifies as an outright Buy at this stage. However, for investors forced to choose, Chevron appears slightly better positioned for 2026, given its lower capital intensity, stronger cash flow durability in a soft oil market, and growing exposure to structurally supported natural gas demand.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.