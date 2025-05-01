Exxon Mobil Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

The Spring, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a global energy provider and chemical manufacturer that engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. With a market cap of $456.9 billion, the company operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments.

Shares of the oil and gas corporation have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. XOM has declined 10.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 10.6%. However, shares of XOM are down 1.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 5.3% decline.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Looking closer, Exxon Mobil has outpaced the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLE) 13.9% dip over the past 52 weeks and 6% drop on a YTD basis.

Exxon Mobil’s stock fell 2.5% following the release of its mixed Q4 2024 results on Jan. 31. The company reported revenue of $83.4 billion, down 1.1% year-over-year, primarily due to an unfavorable pricing mix. Nonetheless, adjusted EPS stood at $1.67, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.55.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect XOM's adjusted EPS to decline 16.2% year-over-year to $6.53. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 15 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 23, Barclays analyst Betty Jiang lowered Exxon Mobil’s price target to $130 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating. The revision reflects a cautious Q1 outlook amid lowered oil price forecasts for 2025 - 2026 and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

As of writing, Exxon Mobil is trading below the mean price target of $124.30. The Street-high price target of $144 implies a modest potential upside of 36.3% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.