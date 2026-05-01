Exxon Mobil Corp. Reports Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.183 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $7.713 billion, or $1.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $85.138 billion from $83.130 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.183 Bln. vs. $7.713 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $85.138 Bln vs. $83.130 Bln last year.

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