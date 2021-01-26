Markets
Exxon Mobil a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 7.4% Yield (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 7.4% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Exxon Mobil Corp is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 4.08% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $706,238,939 worth of XOM shares.

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Exxon Mobil Corp is $3.48/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/10/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for XOM, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

XOM+Dividend+History+Chart

XOM operates in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production sector, among companies like Total SE (TOT), and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP).

