News & Insights

Markets
EXTR

Extreme Networks Lowers Q2 Outlook

January 09, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR), a cloud networking company, Tuesday said that it has lowered its outlook for the second quarter, on multiple large deals pushing out to future quarters.

Quarterly revenues are now expected to be around $294 to $297 million lower than the previous guidance of $312 to $327 million.

"Our revised second fiscal quarter outlook reflects industry headwinds of channel digestion and elongated sales cycles. In late Q2, we saw multiple large deals pushing out to future quarters," stated Ed Meyercord, CEO of Extreme.

The complete second quarter results are scheduled to be reported on January 31.

On Monday, Extreme Networks shares are trading at $17.52, up 2.28% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.