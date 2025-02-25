Extra Week Helps Home Depot Beat Q4 Forecasts

Home improvement retail giant Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 25, that exceeded analysts' consensus expectations. Fourth-quarter revenue of $39.7 billion jumped 14.1% from the previous year's quarter, outperforming expectations of $39.2 billion. This increase was supported by an extra operating week in Q4, contributing approximately $2.5 billion to sales. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) hit $3.13, topping the expected $3.04.

Despite these positive results, challenges remain, such as broader market pressures impacting its comparable sales, which grew by a modest 1.3% in the U.S. and 0.8% overall.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $3.13 $3.04 $2.86 9.4% Revenue $39.7 billion $39.2 billion $34.8 billion 14.1% Net earnings $3.0 billion N/A $2.8 billion 7% Comparable sales overall 0.8% (2%) (3.5%) N/A Comparable sales U.S. 1.3% N/A (4%) N/A Customer transactions 400 million N/A 372 million 7.6%

About Home Depot

Home Depot is a major player in the home improvement sector, providing a diverse range of products and services to both DIY customers and professional contractors. It has made strategic investments in digital technologies to integrate its physical and online sales platforms, creating a seamless shopping experience. This omnichannel approach lets customers order online and pick up in-store or curbside. Home Depot's business strategy centers around improving its supply chain capabilities, strengthening its professional customer segment, and enhancing sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities.

The company's recent focus areas, including improving the interconnected shopping experience and engaging professional customers, underscore its strategic priorities. Key factors for success include supply chain optimization, capturing more professional customer revenue, and bolstering its sustainability efforts. These strategic initiatives help Home Depot maintain competitive service levels and respond to evolving consumer preferences in a rapidly changing retail landscape.

Quarter in Review

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Home Depot demonstrated strong financial results despite the broader macroeconomic challenges it faced. Net earnings rose to $3 billion from $2.8 billion, reinforcing the company's ability to manage costs efficiently amid tough market conditions.

U.S. comparable sales increased by 1.3%, while overall comparable sales rose by 0.8%. This reflects moderate organic growth when excluding the impact of the extra week. Customer transactions reached 400.4 million, up 7.6% from last year, partly due to enhanced in-store services and omnichannel investments.

Home Depot continued to leverage its Pro Xtra loyalty program and expanded supply chain capacities to enhance professional customer engagement. The Pro segment remains a focal point, contributing significantly to the company's revenue streams. Investments in supply chain automation and expanded fulfillment centers are crucial for sustaining competitive service levels, particularly important in the face of growing e-commerce rivalry from companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Additionally, Home Depot increased its dividend by 2.2%, highlighting strong cash flow generation and dedication to returning value to shareholders. This marks a continued commitment to its capital allocation strategy, balancing reinvestment in growth and shareholder returns.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Home Depot has given a somewhat cautious outlook for fiscal 2025. It anticipates sales growth of around 2.8% with a 1% increase in comparable sales. Management expects diluted earnings per share to decline by approximately 3% due to persistent macroeconomic pressures. It projects a 2% decline in 2025's adjusted EPS to $15.24.

In light of these projections, Home Depot is committed to ongoing investments in its digital presence and physical store experience, particularly bolstering its supply chain and Pro customer offerings. Investors should keep an eye on the company's ability to adapt to market conditions, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability and efficiency as crucial determinants of future performance. Additionally, monitoring competitive dynamics in the retail sector will be essential for gauging Home Depot's progress and strategic adjustments in a fast-evolving marketplace.

