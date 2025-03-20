News & Insights

Stocks

Is Extra Space Storage Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

March 20, 2025 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns and operates over 3,500 self-storage properties. Valued at $31.4 billion by market cap, EXR is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the U.S. that offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units, including boat storage, RV storage, and business storage.  

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and EXR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the industrial REIT industry. EXR's clustering strategy in large population centers allows for enhanced brand visibility and operational efficiencies. Its revenue management systems, which analyze and adjust rental rates daily, demonstrate its innovative approach to business. Through the integration of technology in operations, such as the bridge lending program and tenant reinsurance activities, EXR continues to improve profitability and enhance customer experience. 

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

Despite its notable strength, EXR slipped 20.6% from its 52-week high of $184.87, achieved on Sep. 18, 2024. Over the past three months, EXR stock gained 3.1%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX3.3% dip during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of EXR dipped 1.9% this year, outperforming SPX’s YTD losses of 3.5%. However, the stock climbed 6.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 9.6% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bearish trend, EXR is trading below its 50-day moving average since early March. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-December 2024, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 25, EXR shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its core FFO of $2.03 surpassed Wall Street estimates of $2.02. The company’s revenue was $821.9 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $831.5 million. EXR expects full-year FFO in the range of $8 to $8.30.

In the competitive arena of industrial REIT, Public Storage (PSA) has taken the lead over EXR, showing resilience with a 1.3% loss on a YTD basis and a 6.6% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on EXR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $165.59 suggests a potential upside of 12.8% from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EXR
PSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.