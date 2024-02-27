Extra Space Storage Q4 EPS Declines, Misses View

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), Tuesday announced its fourth-quarter earnings, which reported a profit of $216.1 million or $1.02 per share compared to $204.2 million or $1.52 per share in a year ago quarter.

Analysts, on average, had estimated a profit of $1.21 per share for the same period.

Funds from operations stood at $418.5 million or $1.89 a share versus last year's $300.06 million or $2.09 a share.

On a core basis, FFO stood at $449.1 million or $2.02 per share versus $300.1 million or $2.09 per share in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $797.7 million from $506.7 million last year.

Looking forward, the company anticipates a core FFO of $7.85 to $8.15 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.