Extra Space Storage Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $240.97 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $270.87 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $856.02 million from $819.99 million last year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $240.97 Mln. vs. $270.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $856.02 Mln vs. $819.99 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.52 To $ 4.82

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