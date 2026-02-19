Extra Space Storage Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $287.39 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $262.48 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $857.46 million from $821.89 million last year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $287.39 Mln. vs. $262.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $857.46 Mln vs. $821.89 Mln last year.

