Extendicare Inc Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Extendicare Inc (EXEA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $25.57 million, or $0.286 per share. This compares with $19.92 million, or $0.232 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $462.03 million from $391.56 million last year.

Extendicare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

