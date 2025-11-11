Extendicare Inc Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Extendicare Inc (EXEA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $24.11 million, or $0.281 per share. This compares with $16.29 million, or $0.187 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.6% to $440.27 million from $359.06 million last year.

Extendicare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.11 Mln. vs. $16.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.281 vs. $0.187 last year. -Revenue: $440.27 Mln vs. $359.06 Mln last year.

