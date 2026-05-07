Extendicare Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Extendicare Inc (EXEA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$40.73 million, or C$0.422 per share. This compares with C$15.03 million, or C$0.176 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.2% to C$465.22 million from C$374.65 million last year.

Extendicare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$40.73 Mln. vs. C$15.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.422 vs. C$0.176 last year. -Revenue: C$465.22 Mln vs. C$374.65 Mln last year.

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