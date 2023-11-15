Expro (XPRO) Showcases Cement Placement Technology in New Job

Energy services provider Expro Group Holdings N.V. XPRO has achieved success in a recent well cement placement project for a major international operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The company delivered inner-string cementing on a subsea well's 22" surface casing in the Mississippi Canyon area at a water depth of approximately 2,000 meters.



Integrated with Expro’s other well construction technologies, the innovative Cure technology range offers a comprehensive solution for optimal cement placement. In this case, the the company’s offerings played a crucial role in addressing ongoing offset well challenges. According to Expro management, the integrated cementing solution not only saves a lot of time but also solved past issues associated with cement sheath.



Investors should know that Expro's Cure technology range became part of its portfolio following the acquisition of DeltaTek in February 2023. This addition enhances Expro’s suite of cost-effective, innovative solutions within the well-construction product line, offering clients operational efficiency, rig time and cost savings, and improved cementing quality.

About Expro

Expro is a trusted name in the energy services sector, offering cost-effective and innovative solutions throughout the well’s life cycle. With a focus on safety and service quality, the company provides comprehensive capabilities in well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Zacks Rank & Stock Picks

Expro carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present. Meanwhile, investors interested in the energy sector might consider the operators mentioned below. These companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Delek US Holdings DK: DK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters at an average of 34.2%.



Delek US Holdings is valued at around $1.6 billion. DK has seen its shares move down 22.8% in a year.



EOG Resources EOG: EOG Resources beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. EOG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.



EOG Resources is valued at around $71.6 billion. EOG has seen its shares drop 16.5% in a year.



TechnipFMC FTI: The 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI indicates 1,667.7% year-over-year earnings per share growth. Over the past 60 days, TechnipFMC saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 6.8%.



TechnipFMC is valued at around $9.4 billion. FTI has seen its shares surge 75.3% in a year.

