Express (EXPR) Price Target Increased by 1400.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Express (NYSE:EXPR) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 255.81% from the latest reported closing price of 8.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Express. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 41.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPR is 0.01%, a decrease of 45.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.15% to 14,630K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,253K shares representing 60.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,888K shares representing 50.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 26.00% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 1,211K shares representing 32.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,080K shares representing 28.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 645.91% over the last quarter.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 1,074K shares representing 28.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPR by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Express Background Information



Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

