Exponent (EXPO) Q2 Revenue Rises 1%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 1% to $142.0 million in Q2 FY2025 compared to Q2 FY2024, outpacing management's internal forecast, which had projected flat to slightly down results.

Profitability fell, with diluted EPS (GAAP) down 8.8% to $0.52 in Q2 FY2025 compared to Q2 FY2024 and EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) narrowed to 27.8% in Q2 FY2025 as operating expenses rose.

Dividend of $0.30 per share declared; management guided for modest revenue and margin growth in Q2 FY2025 and FY2025, specifically expecting revenues before reimbursements to be down in the low-single digits and EBITDA (non-GAAP) margin to be 26.0% to 27.0% of revenues before reimbursements in Q2 FY2025, and for FY2025, revenues before reimbursements to grow in the low-single digits with an EBITDA (non-GAAP) margin of 26.25% to 27.0% of revenues before reimbursements.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO), a consulting firm specializing in engineering and scientific problem-solving, delivered its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 31, 2025. Exponent reported $142.0 million in total revenue (GAAP) for Q2 FY2025, a 1% increase from Q2 FY2024, narrowly exceeding its own expectations for flat to slightly lower growth. Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) was $0.52 in Q2 FY2025, down from $0.57 per diluted share (GAAP) in Q2 FY2024. While revenue edged up, profitability narrowed, with EBITDA (non-GAAP) and net income both declining year over year due to rising operating costs. Overall, the quarter demonstrated stable performance, mainly due to reactive, dispute-related engagements, but highlighted ongoing margin pressure and mixed demand trends across segments.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted $0.52 $0.57 (8.8%) Revenue $142.0 million $140.5 million 1.1% Revenue before Reimbursements $132.9 million $132.4 million 0.4% EBITDA $37.0 million $39.9 million (7.3%) Net Income $26.6 million $29.2 million (8.9%)

Exponent’s Business Model and Success Factors

Exponent operates as a technical consulting firm offering investigative and advisory services in areas such as engineering, data science, biomedical engineering, and environmental health, underpinning the company’s ability to take on highly specialized projects across complex industries.

The company’s recent priorities have centered on broadening its client base, increasing technical specialization, and expanding service offerings into emerging areas like digital health and artificial intelligence usability. Key success factors include its exposure to diverse industries, premium pricing for specialized expertise, and continual investment in recruiting and retaining expert consultants.

Quarter in Review: Revenue, Profitability, and Segment Dynamics

Exponent’s revenue (GAAP) inched up by 1% in Q2 FY2025 compared to Q2 FY2024, modestly outpacing its internal forecast calling for a low-single-digit decline. This performance was fueled by stable activity in its largest division, the Engineering and Other Scientific segment, which contributed 85% of revenues before reimbursements and grew 1% year over year. Demand for dispute-related consulting—commonly called “reactive” services—in construction, automotive, and medical device work was the primary driver. These engagements typically arise due to litigation, recalls, or high-stakes investigations, and provided continued revenue stability.

Environmental and Health, the firm’s smaller segment at 15% of revenues before reimbursements, contracted by 4% in Q2 FY2025. This decline ties back to weakness in proactive services, such as regulatory consulting and life sciences projects, which saw reduced activity. Management linked this softness to delayed or decreased demand for chemicals and life sciences regulatory support.

Profitability pressures remained evident. EBITDA (non-GAAP) fell 7.4% year over year in Q2 FY2025, as margins declined to 27.8% from 30.2%. Net income (GAAP) slipped almost 9% in Q2 FY2025 compared to Q2 FY2024, with diluted earnings per share (GAAP) declining in step. Stock-based compensation was $5.2 million in Q2 FY2025. General and administrative expenses, however, held steady, indicating cost containment efforts amid targeted investment.

Management continued to support capital return programs in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Exponent paid out $31.6 million in dividends during the first half of FY2025 and repurchased $32.7 million worth of shares in the first half of FY2025. Cash and cash equivalents as of July 4, 2025, stood at $231.8 million, with no long-term debt.

Business Focus: Services, Client Diversity, and Industry Trends

Exponent’s business is split between reactive work -- dispute, litigation, and high-stakes investigations -- and proactive assignments such as product improvement, research, and risk management. About 60% of revenue comes from the reactive side, which tends to be less impacted by changes in the broader economy since it is often triggered by events outside clients’ direct control. Proactive services, which represented about 40% of revenue, experienced softer demand, particularly in regulatory consulting within chemicals and life sciences.

The company’s client base is diversified, spanning industries like consumer products, energy, transportation, utilities, and chemicals. No single sector dominates, which helps spread risk. Recent growth in dispute-related activity in construction and medical devices was observed. Exponent also reported early-stage project wins in new service types, including digital health (consulting for connected and wearable health devices), artificial intelligence usability (assessing how AI is used within products), and distributed energy systems (projects related to new energy infrastructure and decentralized power resources). While these areas have not yet moved the needle on revenue, management sees them as potential future growth drivers.

Strong specialization and the ability to command high hourly rates—typically $210 to $1,050 per hour depending on consultant expertise—support revenue quality. Engagements are usually structured flexibly, with either fixed rates or time and materials, and clients can terminate contracts at any time.

On the human-capital front, Exponent continued to hire, focusing on areas with the most opportunity, such as automated vehicles and digital health. Headcount growth in high-priority practices is seen as essential to capture future growth opportunities and support continued technical excellence.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Watchpoints

Management provided a modestly positive outlook for both Q2 FY2025 and FY2025, expecting revenues before reimbursements to be down in the low-single digits and EBITDA (non-GAAP) margin to be 26.0% to 27.0% of revenues before reimbursements for Q2 FY2025, and for FY2025, revenues before reimbursements to grow in the low-single digits with an EBITDA (non-GAAP) margin of 26.25% to 27.0% of revenues before reimbursements. For Q3 FY2025, management expects revenue before reimbursements to climb by mid-single-digit percentages year over year, with an EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in the 26.75% to 27.75% range. For FY2025, guidance calls for low-single-digit growth in revenue before reimbursements and an EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) between 26.5% and 27.0%. The return to a standard 52-week fiscal year represents a slight headwind for year-over-year comparison, as FY2024 included an extra week of results.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable September 19, 2025, continuing a steady capital return policy. As investors look ahead, management cited positive momentum in early-stage work around digital health, artificial intelligence, and distributed energy. Persistent margin pressure and slow proactive demand recovery remain key areas for monitoring, while the company’s broad client base and healthy financial position offer stability.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

