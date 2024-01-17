Exponent Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EXPO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.88, changing hands as low as $88.75 per share. Exponent Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EXPO's low point in its 52 week range is $64.612 per share, with $112.749 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.70.
Also see: Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
SHPG Historical Stock Prices
NL Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.