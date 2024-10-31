EXPO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.69, changing hands as low as $94.35 per share. Exponent Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPO's low point in its 52 week range is $68.70 per share, with $115.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.38.

