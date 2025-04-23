Exploring Xcel Energy's Earnings Expectations

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Xcel Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

Investors in Xcel Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 0.77% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Xcel Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.88 1.26 0.58 0.78 EPS Actual 0.81 1.25 0.54 0.88 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Xcel Energy's Stock

Shares of Xcel Energy were trading at $71.39 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Xcel Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Xcel Energy.

With 7 analyst ratings, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $74.43, indicating a potential 4.26% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PG&E, Entergy and Exelon, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PG&E, with an average 1-year price target of $20.78, suggesting a potential 70.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Entergy, with an average 1-year price target of $90.75, suggesting a potential 27.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Exelon, with an average 1-year price target of $47.0, suggesting a potential 34.16% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for PG&E, Entergy and Exelon, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xcel Energy Neutral -9.35% $1.29B 2.39% PG&E Outperform -5.82% $2.19B 2.34% Entergy Outperform 0.64% $1.25B 1.90% Exelon Neutral 1.94% $2.39B 2.42%

Key Takeaway:

Xcel Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Xcel Energy is at the top among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy manages utilities serving 3.8 million electric customers and 2.2 million natural gas customers in eight states. Its utilities are Northern States Power, which serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Michigan; Public Service Company of Colorado; and Southwestern Public Service Company, which serves customers in Texas and New Mexico. It is one of the largest renewable energy suppliers in the US with more than half of its electricity sales coming from carbon-free energy.

Understanding the Numbers: Xcel Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Xcel Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Xcel Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xcel Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, Xcel Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Xcel Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for XEL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for XEL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.