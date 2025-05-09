Exploring VirTra's Earnings Expectations

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that VirTra will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

VirTra bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.15, leading to a 17.33% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at VirTra's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.01 0.11 0.12 EPS Actual -0.08 0.05 0.11 0.11 Price Change % -17.0% 23.0% -5.0% -30.0%

Tracking VirTra's Stock Performance

Shares of VirTra were trading at $4.6 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 72.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about VirTra

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding VirTra.

With 1 analyst ratings, VirTra has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $7.0, indicating a potential 52.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Virgin Galactic Hldgs, AerSale and Byrna Technologies, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Virgin Galactic Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $19.62, suggesting a potential 326.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AerSale, with an average 1-year price target of $7.5, suggesting a potential 63.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Byrna Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 617.39% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Virgin Galactic Hldgs, AerSale and Byrna Technologies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity VirTra Buy -56.77% $2.93M -3.56% Virgin Galactic Hldgs Neutral -84.73% $-19.84M -22.20% AerSale Neutral 0.34% $29.75M 0.60% Byrna Technologies Buy 57.26% $15.92M 2.99%

Key Takeaway:

VirTra is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values indicating a decline. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity, showing a negative percentage. Overall, VirTra's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

Discovering VirTra: A Closer Look

VirTra Inc is a U.S.-based company that is engaged in the sale and development of the judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, and commercial uses. It sells simulators and related products across the globe through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. The services provided by the company include installation, training, limited warranties, service agreements, and related support. The company sells and supports the use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, or civilian use. Company's The product lany includes simulators, upgrade components, scenarios, scenario software, recoil kits, Threat Fire, and other accessories.

Unraveling the Financial Story of VirTra

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: VirTra's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -56.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: VirTra's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -34.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): VirTra's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): VirTra's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: VirTra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for VirTra visit their earnings calendar on our site.

