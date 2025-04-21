Exploring Usana Health Sciences's Earnings Expectations

Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Usana Health Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74.

The market awaits Usana Health Sciences's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Usana Health Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.48 0.65 0.69 EPS Actual 0.64 0.56 0.54 0.86 Price Change % 4.0% 6.0% -3.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of Usana Health Sciences's Stock

Shares of Usana Health Sciences were trading at $23.74 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Usana Health Sciences

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Usana Health Sciences.

Analysts have provided Usana Health Sciences with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $36.0, suggesting a potential 51.64% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Honest Co, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Honest Co, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 70.51% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Honest Co, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Usana Health Sciences Neutral -3.38% $175.06M 0.84% Honest Co Neutral 10.61% $38.77M -0.53%

Key Takeaway:

Usana Health Sciences ranks higher in revenue growth compared to its peers. However, it lags behind in gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is also stronger than its peers. Overall, Usana Health Sciences is positioned favorably among its peers based on these key metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Usana Health Sciences

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a direct selling and direct-to-consumer nutrition, personal health and wellness company. It developed and manufactured science-based nutritional, personal care and skincare products with a focus on promoting long-term health and wellness. The company has two reportable segments: direct selling and Hiya direct-to-consumer. The direct selling segment develops and manufactures high quality, science-based nutritional, personal care and skincare products with a focus on promoting long-term health and wellness in various geographic markets that are distributed through the direct selling channel. The Hiya direct-to-consumer segment is a provider of children's health and wellness products in the U.S. Key revenue is generated from Direct selling segment.

Usana Health Sciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Usana Health Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Usana Health Sciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Usana Health Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Usana Health Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

To track all earnings releases for Usana Health Sciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Jan 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Oct 2024 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral

