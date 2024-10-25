Exploring Transcat's Earnings Expectations

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Transcat to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Anticipation surrounds Transcat's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.32 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.52% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Transcat's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.53 0.35 0.39 EPS Actual 0.68 0.66 0.56 0.60 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 14.000000000000002% 7.000000000000001% -3.0%

Performance of Transcat Shares

Shares of Transcat were trading at $123.46 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Transcat

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Transcat.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Transcat, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $150.0, suggesting a potential 21.5% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MRC Global, Xometry and BlueLinx Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for MRC Global, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, indicating a potential 87.85% downside. Xometry is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, indicating a potential 80.16% downside. As per analysts' assessments, BlueLinx Hldgs is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $136.0, suggesting a potential 10.16% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for MRC Global, Xometry and BlueLinx Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Transcat Buy 10.08% $22.66M 1.81% MRC Global Buy -4.48% $173M 4.72% Xometry Outperform 19.45% $52.88M -4.31% BlueLinx Hldgs Buy -5.83% $122.44M 2.20%

Key Takeaway:

Transcat ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers.

About Transcat

Transcat Inc is involved in providing calibration and laboratory instrument services and distribution of test, measurement, and control instrumentation. Its product and services portfolio consists of calibration instruments, dimensional measuring tools, Electrical test instruments, pressure measurement, etc. The firm has Service and Distribution operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Service segment. The firm promotes and sells its products under brand names such as Estech, FLIR, Fluke, Keysight, and Megger among others. It serves to pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, energy, and chemical process industries.

Financial Milestones: Transcat's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Transcat's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Transcat's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Transcat's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Transcat adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Transcat visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.