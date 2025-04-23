Exploring SkyWest's Earnings Expectations

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SkyWest to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05.

The market awaits SkyWest's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.53, leading to a 3.56% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SkyWest's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.81 1.92 1.73 1.23 EPS Actual 2.34 2.16 1.82 1.45 Price Change % 4.0% 6.0% -9.0% 1.0%

Tracking SkyWest's Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest were trading at $85.63 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on SkyWest

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SkyWest.

Analysts have given SkyWest a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $124.0, indicating a potential 44.81% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Joby Aviation, Alaska Air Gr and JetBlue Airways, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Joby Aviation, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 90.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alaska Air Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $69.43, suggesting a potential 18.92% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for JetBlue Airways, with an average 1-year price target of $4.44, suggesting a potential 94.81% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Joby Aviation, Alaska Air Gr and JetBlue Airways, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SkyWest Outperform 25.62% $218.77M 4.13% Joby Aviation Buy -94.67% $33K -29.09% Alaska Air Gr Buy 38.43% $531M 1.60% JetBlue Airways Neutral -2.06% $426M -1.67%

Key Takeaway:

SkyWest ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Delving into SkyWest's Background

SkyWest Inc offers commercial air services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Additionally, it leases aircraft to capable users to help generate revenue. Generally, SkyWest provides regional flights, and utilizes its smaller, lower-cost aircraft to carry passengers that booked tickets through airlines. It partners with carriers across the world to fly and operate aircraft for a fee. SkyWest may use the carriers's brand and ground support to coordinate marketing and easily transport passengers. The company has two reportable segments: SkyWest Airlines, which generates maximum revenue, and SkyWest Leasing.

SkyWest: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SkyWest's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.62% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SkyWest's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SkyWest's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SkyWest's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.15.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

