Exploring Qualys's Earnings Expectations

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Qualys to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33.

Investors in Qualys are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 8.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Qualys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.30 1.24 1.13 EPS Actual 1.52 1.45 1.40 1.51 Price Change % -9.0% -10.0% -4.0% 11.0%

Market Performance of Qualys's Stock

Shares of Qualys were trading at $120.34 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Qualys

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Qualys.

Analysts have given Qualys a total of 12 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $136.08, indicating a potential 13.08% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tenable Holdings, OneStream and JFrog, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Tenable Holdings is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $48.75, indicating a potential 59.49% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for OneStream, with an average 1-year price target of $34.05, indicating a potential 71.71% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for JFrog, with an average 1-year price target of $33.95, indicating a potential 71.79% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Tenable Holdings, OneStream and JFrog, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Qualys Neutral 8.38% $122.29M 10.52% Tenable Holdings Buy 2.64% $172.44M -2.40% OneStream Buy 35.83% $80.53M -4.33% JFrog Buy 22.42% $81.15M -2.00%

Key Takeaway:

Qualys ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Qualys is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Qualys: A Closer Look

Qualys is a cloud security and compliance solutions provider that helps businesses identify and manage their security risks and compliance requirements. The California-based company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, the majority of which are small- and medium-size businesses. Qualys was founded in 1999 and went public in 2012.

Qualys: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Qualys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.38% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualys's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 10.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Qualys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

