Exploring PVH's Earnings Expectations

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PVH to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24.

Anticipation surrounds PVH's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.44, leading to a 3.54% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at PVH's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 2.59 2.29 2.16 3.53 EPS Actual 3.03 3.01 2.45 3.72 Price Change % -4.0% -6.0% 4.0% -22.0%

Performance of PVH Shares

Shares of PVH were trading at $66.59 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about PVH

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PVH.

With 9 analyst ratings, PVH has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $104.78, indicating a potential 57.35% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kontoor Brands, Under Armour and Capri Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Kontoor Brands is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $97.4, suggesting a potential 46.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Under Armour, with an average 1-year price target of $9.57, suggesting a potential 85.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Capri Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $25.64, suggesting a potential 61.5% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kontoor Brands, Under Armour and Capri Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PVH Neutral -4.56% $1.32B 2.52% Kontoor Brands Outperform 4.40% $305.56M 16.90% Under Armour Neutral -5.72% $665.15M 0.06% Capri Holdings Neutral -11.63% $812M -42.87%

Key Takeaway:

PVH ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a slight decline. It is at the bottom for gross profit, showing the lowest figure. In terms of return on equity, PVH is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering PVH: A Closer Look

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites and about 1,500 stores, licenses its brands to third parties, and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. The firm traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

Understanding the Numbers: PVH's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: PVH's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PVH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

Latest Ratings for PVH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

