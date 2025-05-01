Exploring Proto Labs's Earnings Expectations

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Proto Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Anticipation surrounds Proto Labs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Proto Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.32 0.35 0.31 EPS Actual 0.38 0.47 0.38 0.40 Price Change % -6.0% 39.0% -15.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Proto Labs were trading at $35.16 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Proto Labs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Proto Labs.

The consensus rating for Proto Labs is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $50.0, there's a potential 42.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Helios Technologies, Columbus McKinnon and Hillman Solns, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Helios Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $46.5, suggesting a potential 32.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Columbus McKinnon, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, suggesting a potential 0.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hillman Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $10.6, suggesting a potential 69.85% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Helios Technologies, Columbus McKinnon and Hillman Solns are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Proto Labs Outperform -2.64% $51.96M -0.06% Helios Technologies Buy -7.19% $54M 0.55% Columbus McKinnon Neutral -7.87% $82.10M 0.45% Hillman Solns Neutral 2.58% $168.60M -0.03%

Key Takeaway:

Proto Labs is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit as well. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Proto Labs: A Closer Look

Proto Labs Inc is an on-demand manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The company offers developers and engineers quick-turn production services to reduce the time to market. Proto Labs uses injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and 3-D printing to manufacture custom parts for its clients. The company services clients' needs for prototype solutions, parts for testing procedures, bridge production capabilities during disruptions in manufacturing processes, limited-quantity requests, and end-of-life production support. Geographically, a majority of the company's revenue is derived from the United States and the rest from Europe.

A Deep Dive into Proto Labs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Proto Labs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.64% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Proto Labs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Proto Labs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Proto Labs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Proto Labs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

