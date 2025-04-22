Exploring Patterson-UTI Energy's Earnings Expectations

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits Patterson-UTI Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Patterson-UTI Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.03 0.09 0.13 EPS Actual -0.13 0 0.03 0.15 Price Change % 0.0% 2.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Patterson-UTI Energy's Stock

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy were trading at $5.88 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Patterson-UTI Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Patterson-UTI Energy.

Analysts have provided Patterson-UTI Energy with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $9.5, suggesting a potential 61.56% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Valaris, Helmerich & Payne and Noble Corp, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Valaris, with an average 1-year price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential 619.9% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Helmerich & Payne, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 384.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Noble Corp, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 427.21% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Valaris, Helmerich & Payne and Noble Corp, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Patterson-UTI Energy Neutral -26.65% $47.88M -1.47% Valaris Neutral 20.79% $135.20M 6.14% Helmerich & Payne Neutral 0.02% $166.37M 1.84% Noble Corp Outperform 44.23% $222.53M 2.07%

Key Takeaway:

Patterson-UTI Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is one of the substantial land rig drilling contractors in the United States. Its 2023 merger with NexTier greatly expanded its pressure pumping operations, as well, and the firm now controls nearly 20% of the North American market for drilling and completions services. The company operates under three reportable business segments: (i) drilling services, (ii) completion services, and (iii) drilling products. It also provides directional drilling services and tool rental services in united states onshore oil and gas basins.

Patterson-UTI Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Patterson-UTI Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Patterson-UTI Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patterson-UTI Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, Patterson-UTI Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

