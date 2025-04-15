Exploring Liberty Energy's Earnings Expectations

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Liberty Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

The announcement from Liberty Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 7.12% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Liberty Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.1 0.58 0.61 0.56 EPS Actual 0.1 0.45 0.61 0.48 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -9.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Tracking Liberty Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy were trading at $11.19 as of April 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Liberty Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $19.62, the consensus suggests a potential 75.34% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tidewater, Oceaneering International and Atlas Energy Solutions, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tidewater, with an average 1-year price target of $68.0, suggesting a potential 507.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oceaneering International, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 96.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Atlas Energy Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $23.9, suggesting a potential 113.58% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Tidewater, Oceaneering International and Atlas Energy Solutions are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liberty Energy Outperform -12.22% $69.66M 2.63% Tidewater Neutral 14.02% $109.39M 3.31% Oceaneering International Neutral 8.99% $141.94M 7.94% Atlas Energy Solutions Outperform 92.25% $49.90M 1.38%

Key Takeaway:

Liberty Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate. It also has the lowest Gross Profit among its peers. In terms of Return on Equity, Liberty Energy is at the bottom as well. Overall, Liberty Energy lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc is a integrated energy services and technology company focused on providing hydraulic fracturing services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Company offers customers with hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods (including sand mine operations), and technologies to facilitate lower emission completions, thereby helping customers reduce emissions profile. The company provides services across USA and Canada.

Liberty Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Liberty Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.22%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

