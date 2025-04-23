Exploring L3Harris Technologies's Earnings Expectations

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that L3Harris Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32.

Investors in L3Harris Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 0.02% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at L3Harris Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.42 3.26 3.17 2.90 EPS Actual 3.47 3.34 3.24 3.06 Price Change % -0.0% 4.0% -6.0% 3.0%

Tracking L3Harris Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies were trading at $215.08 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on L3Harris Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies has received a total of 14 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $257.64, the consensus suggests a potential 19.79% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Axon Enterprise and Howmet Aerospace, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Axon Enterprise, with an average 1-year price target of $671.57, suggesting a potential 212.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Howmet Aerospace, with an average 1-year price target of $136.11, suggesting a potential 36.72% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Axon Enterprise and Howmet Aerospace are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity L3Harris Technologies Buy 3.43% $1.40B 2.35% Axon Enterprise Buy 33.64% $345.85M 6.11% Howmet Aerospace Buy 9.24% $602M 7.02%

Key Takeaway:

L3Harris Technologies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering L3Harris Technologies: A Closer Look

L3Harris Technologies provides products primarily for the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or C4ISR, market. The firm produces uncrewed aerial vehicles, sensors, and avionics, provides military and commercial training services, and maintains the us Federal Aviation Administration's communications infrastructure. In July 2023, the company acquired Aerojet Rocketdyne, a key supplier of rocket motors used in the space industry and to propel munitions.

Financial Insights: L3Harris Technologies

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, L3Harris Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.43% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): L3Harris Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): L3Harris Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, L3Harris Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for L3Harris Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

