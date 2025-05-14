Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.71 10.37 12.42 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 38.09 27.20 8.31 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 140.67 21.16 18.88 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 108.47 19.94 15.88 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 43.23 40.96 13.23 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.25 7.90 4.61 6.43% $0.45 $0.79 2.43% Monday.Com Ltd 290.49 13.39 14.75 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 107.93 24.61 8.23 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.39 2.90 5.72 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.97 9.97 8.17 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.23 6.23 3.44 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 16.70 14.25 1.35 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 61.40 89.08 1.84 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% N-able Inc 102.38 2 3.28 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 80.32 21.51 8.28 7.05% $0.65 $1.36 11.38%

Through a meticulous analysis of Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.71 is lower than the industry average by 0.43x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.37 , which is well below the industry average by 0.48x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.42 , which is 1.5x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.22% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 62.63x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 35.4x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.27%, outperforming the industry average of 11.38%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate indicates a positive outlook for the company's future earnings potential.

