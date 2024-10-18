Exploring The Competitive Space: Advanced Micro Devices Versus Industry Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Advanced Micro Devices Background

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Advanced Micro Devices Inc 186.01 4.47 11 0.47% $1.12 $2.86 8.88% NVIDIA Corp 64.20 57.76 35.40 30.94% $19.71 $22.57 122.4% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 36.71 8.61 14.10 8.36% $360.77 $439.35 38.95% Broadcom Inc 146.63 12.91 17.98 -2.77% $6.39 $8.36 47.27% Qualcomm Inc 21.88 7.73 5.17 8.67% $2.87 $5.22 11.15% Texas Instruments Inc 34.37 10.52 11.30 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% ARM Holdings PLC 382.12 28.61 46.33 4.07% $0.23 $0.91 39.11% Micron Technology Inc 160.07 2.75 4.99 1.99% $3.63 $2.74 93.27% Analog Devices Inc 68.48 3.21 11.70 1.11% $1.04 $1.31 -24.84% Intel Corp 93.50 0.83 1.73 -1.46% $0.86 $4.55 -0.9% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 109.30 20.38 23.70 4.66% $0.13 $0.28 15.03% Microchip Technology Inc 30.51 6.41 6.35 1.98% $0.41 $0.74 -45.76% ON Semiconductor Corp 15.77 3.56 3.91 4.11% $0.58 $0.78 -17.15% STMicroelectronics NV 7.22 1.39 1.68 3.51% $1.31 $1.15 -25.29% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 21.64 2.47 1.28 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 27.67 1.98 3.26 1.38% $0.56 $0.4 -11.54% First Solar Inc 18.16 3 5.81 4.94% $0.48 $0.5 24.65% United Microelectronics Corp 12.21 1.81 2.85 3.76% $27.9 $19.98 0.89% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.26 2.47 3.62 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% Universal Display Corp 43.99 6.37 15.67 3.47% $0.07 $0.12 8.15% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 113.81 7.52 12.09 1.88% $0.04 $0.1 28.25% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 37.29 10 11.24 3.28% $0.04 $0.08 -34.72% Cirrus Logic Inc 22.84 3.55 3.71 2.3% $0.07 $0.19 17.98% Average 67.67 9.27 11.08 4.42% $20.69 $24.32 11.76%

After thoroughly examining Advanced Micro Devices, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 186.01 for this company is 2.75x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 4.47, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.48x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio is 11.0, which is 0.99x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 0.47% is 3.95% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.12 Billion, which is 0.05x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $2.86 Billion, which indicates 0.12x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 8.88% is significantly below the industry average of 11.76%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Advanced Micro Devices with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Advanced Micro Devices demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Advanced Micro Devices, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potentially overvalued stock. The PB and PS ratios are low, suggesting undervaluation relative to industry competitors. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Advanced Micro Devices lags behind its peers, indicating weaker financial performance and growth prospects within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry.

