Exploring Chord Energy's Earnings Expectations

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Chord Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.42.

The market awaits Chord Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.68 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.37% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Chord Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.81 3.78 5.31 4.73 EPS Actual 3.49 3.40 4.69 5.10 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy were trading at $93.28 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Chord Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Chord Energy.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Chord Energy, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $146.9, suggesting a potential 57.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Viper Energy, Matador Resources and Comstock Resources, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Viper Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $54.22, suggesting a potential 41.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Matador Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $69.91, suggesting a potential 25.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Comstock Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 78.02% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Viper Energy, Matador Resources and Comstock Resources, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Chord Energy Outperform 50.79% $309.74M 2.44% Viper Energy Outperform 11.70% $147.77M 13.59% Matador Resources Outperform 28.12% $416.82M 4.63% Comstock Resources Neutral 52.74% $139.40M -5.56%

Key Takeaway:

Chord Energy ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the highest Gross Profit margin. However, its Return on Equity is the lowest among the group. Overall, Chord Energy is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Chord Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Chord Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 50.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Chord Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

