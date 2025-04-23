Exploring CBRE Group's Earnings Expectations

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CBRE Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79.

The market awaits CBRE Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.42% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CBRE Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.23 1.06 0.75 0.68 EPS Actual 2.32 1.20 0.81 0.78 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% 3.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of CBRE Group's Stock

Shares of CBRE Group were trading at $118.19 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about CBRE Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CBRE Group.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for CBRE Group, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $143.67, suggesting a potential 21.56% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CoStar Group, Zillow Gr and Compass, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CoStar Group, with an average 1-year price target of $86.79, suggesting a potential 26.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zillow Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $88.0, suggesting a potential 25.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Compass, with an average 1-year price target of $10.77, suggesting a potential 90.89% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CoStar Group, Zillow Gr and Compass, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CBRE Group Neutral 16.25% $2.11B 5.69% CoStar Group Outperform 10.83% $568.50M 0.80% Zillow Gr Buy 16.88% $420M -1.09% Compass Buy 25.90% $241.10M -9.67%

Key Takeaway:

CBRE Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know CBRE Group Better

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

CBRE Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CBRE Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CBRE Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.68.

