Exploring Booz Allen Hamilton's Earnings Expectations

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Booz Allen Hamilton will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45.

The announcement from Booz Allen Hamilton is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.61 1.52 1.49 1.52 EPS Actual 1.61 1.55 1.81 1.38 Price Change % -17.0% 0.0% 9.0% -9.0%

Performance of Booz Allen Hamilton Shares

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton were trading at $115.95 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Booz Allen Hamilton

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Booz Allen Hamilton.

The consensus rating for Booz Allen Hamilton is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $119.2, there's a potential 2.8% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of UL Solutions, Jacobs Solutions and CACI International, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UL Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $71.33, suggesting a potential 38.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jacobs Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $150.6, suggesting a potential 29.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CACI International, with an average 1-year price target of $534.8, suggesting a potential 361.23% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for UL Solutions, Jacobs Solutions and CACI International are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Booz Allen Hamilton Neutral 7.33% $1.59B 17.34% UL Solutions Neutral 5.22% $341M 7.15% Jacobs Solutions Buy 2.22% $738.35M 0.17% CACI International Buy 11.85% $196.37M 3.01%

Key Takeaway:

Booz Allen Hamilton ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. The company is at the top for Gross Profit, showcasing robust financial health. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity, suggesting lower profitability compared to its peers.

Get to Know Booz Allen Hamilton Better

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp provides technology solutions in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and related fields. The company serves U.S. federal government agencies, commercial clients, and select international customers. It also provides technologies to evolve defense missions and delivers solutions to warfighters in the digital battlespace.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Booz Allen Hamilton

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Booz Allen Hamilton's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Booz Allen Hamilton's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.21, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Booz Allen Hamilton visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BAH

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 William Blair Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jun 2025 Stifel Reinstates Hold May 2025 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for BAH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.