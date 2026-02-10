Exploring Analyst Estimates for TransUnion (TRU) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from TransUnion (TRU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, indicating an increase of 6.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.14 billion, representing an increase of 9.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TransUnion metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Markets' will reach $873.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Markets Gross Revenue- Consumer Interactive' should come in at $140.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- International' at $265.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total gross revenue' should arrive at $1.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- U.S. Markets Gross Revenue- Financial Services' to come in at $410.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- U.S. Markets Gross Revenue- Emerging Verticals' of $322.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada' will reach $41.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America' reaching $36.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK' will likely reach $70.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific' stands at $27.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa' to reach $20.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India' will reach $68.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of TransUnion have experienced a change of -11.9% in the past month compared to an unchanged Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

