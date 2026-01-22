Exploring Analyst Estimates for Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Texas Instruments (TXN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.44 billion, increasing 10.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Texas Instruments metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other' reaching $248.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' at $645.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Analog' should come in at $3.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Analog' to come in at $1.39 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.24 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- Other' will reach $125.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $82.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' should arrive at $121.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Texas Instruments shares have recorded returns of +9.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TXN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.