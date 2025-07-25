Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sprouts Farmers (SFM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 30.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.17 billion, increasing 14.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sprouts Farmers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable store sales growth' to reach 8.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Stores at end of period' will reach 453 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 419 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New Stores Opened' should arrive at 10 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Stores at beginning of period' at 443 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 414 .

Sprouts Farmers shares have witnessed a change of +2.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SFM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

