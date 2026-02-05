Exploring Analyst Estimates for S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that S&P Global (SPGI) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.89 billion, increasing 8.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some S&P Global metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenue- Ratings' to reach $1.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue- Commodity Insights' reaching $573.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenue- Mobility' will reach $445.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

Analysts expect 'Total revenue- Indices' to come in at $477.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenue- Market Intelligence' will likely reach $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Type- Non-subscription / Transaction' should arrive at $632.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Type- Non-transaction Revenue' will reach $560.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Type- Indices- Asset Linked Fees' stands at $313.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Type- Indices- Subscription revenue' of $79.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Type- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties' should come in at $80.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ending AUM for ETFs' at $5363.84 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4389.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Market Intelligence' will reach $418.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $387.00 million.

Shares of S&P Global have experienced a change of -13.4% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SPGI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.