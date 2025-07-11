Exploring Analyst Estimates for Omnicom (OMC) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Omnicom (OMC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.96 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Omnicom metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Commerce & Branding' will reach $183.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Execution & Support' will reach $209.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Healthcare' will reach $303.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Public Relations' will likely reach $425.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' reaching $459.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Geography- North America' to reach $2.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Geography- Middle East and Africa' stands at $72.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Geography- Europe' to come in at $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Organic Revenue Growth' should come in at 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential' of 0.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Revenue Growth - Advertising & Media' should arrive at 7.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Revenue Growth by Geography - Latin America' at 9.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Omnicom have demonstrated returns of +3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OMC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

