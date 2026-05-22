Exploring Analyst Estimates for MongoDB (MDB) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, MongoDB (MDB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $662.17 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MongoDB metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should arrive at $20.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription' stands at $641.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription - MongoDB Atlas-related' will reach $498.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription - Other subscription' will reach $143.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'MongoDB Atlas customers' should come in at 65,693 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55,800 .

Shares of MongoDB have experienced a change of +23% in the past month compared to the +5.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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